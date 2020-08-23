While the group promises personal and professional development, it has been dogged with sexual slavery accusations, with its founder Keith Raniere found guilty of racketeering, forced labour, sex trafficking and child abuse image charges in 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming HBO series and how to watch it in the UK.

When is The Vow on TV?

The Vow aired on HBO in the US in August, and starts in the UK on Saturday 7th November at 9pm on Sky Documentaries.

More like this

How to watch The Vow in the UK?

The Vow will be airing on Sky Documentaries in November 2020.

The docuseries is the latest HBO title to be picked up by Sky and NOW TV, following in the footsteps of Game of Thrones, Lovecraft Country, Big Little Lies, Succession.

What is The Vow?

Sarah Edmondson in NXIVM HBO

From Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Great Hack), this unsettling docuseries follows a group of people deeply involved with NXIVM – a New York-based marketing company widely described as a cult.

The nine-part series examines the "self-improvement" organisation, whose leader Keith Raniere was convicted on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges last year and is currently awaiting sentencing.

"Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series, like Noujaim and Amer's previous films, seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals," HBO teases.

The documentary features interviews with various former members, including Canadian actress Sarah Edmondson and filmmaker Mark Vicente.

Is there a trailer?

HBO released a trailer for the documentary series towards the end of July, giving a creepy first-look at the NXIVM leader.

As hinted in the trailer, the documentary's title seems to refer to "the vow of devotion" and "the vow of obedience" that NXIVM members are required to take, with the clip's tagline reading: "If you could overcome your fear and limitations, what would you commit to?"

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.