Netflix releases trailer for true crime documentary Nail Bomber: Manhunt

Netflix has released the official trailer for Nail Bomber: Manhunt, a true crime documentary which focuses on the London nail bombings of April 1999.

The series tells the story of how far-right extremist David Copeland detonated the three bombs, specifically targeting London’s Black, Bangladeshi and LGBTQ+ communities.

The bombs killed three people and wounded 140 others – some suffering life-changing injuries – over the course of three attacks.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to various eye-witnesses and experts on the case, while archive footage also shows how London’s communities banded together to overcome hate after the tragedies.

The homemade nail bombs were detonated over three successive weekends in April 1999 – in Brixton, at Brick Lane in the East End, and at the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho.

David Copeland, a far right supporter and member of the British National Party (BNP) was arrested the day after the Admiral Duncan bombing and in 2000 he was given six life sentences for the three murders, and for planting the bombs. “Anyone who has heard the facts of this case will be appalled and horrified at the atrocity of your crimes,” Judge Michael Hyam, QC, told him during sentencing. “The evidence shows you were motivated by virulent hatred and pitiless contempt for other people.”

Nail Bomber: Manhunt drops on Netflix on Wednesday 26th May.