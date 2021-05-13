Netflix releases trailer for true crime documentary Nail Bomber: Manhunt
The Netflix documentary focuses on the London nail bombings of April 1999.
Published:
David Copeland, a far right supporter and member of the British National Party (BNP) was arrested the day after the Admiral Duncan bombing and in 2000 he was given six life sentences for the three murders, and for planting the bombs.
“Anyone who has heard the facts of this case will be appalled and horrified at the atrocity of your crimes,” Judge Michael Hyam, QC, told him during sentencing. “The evidence shows you were motivated by virulent hatred and pitiless contempt for other people.”
Nail Bomber: Manhunt drops on Netflix on Wednesday 26th May. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. You can also visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news on factual and documentary series.