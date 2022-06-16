What is the Keep Sweet theme song? Opening music explained

The show looks at the FLDS – a closed-off community of Mormon fundamentalists living in Utah – and their polygamous practices , before detailing the leadership of Jeffs, who was once placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List on charges of arranging illegal marriages between his adult male followers and underage women.

While there isn't a huge amount that can shock true crime fans, Netflix's latest offering Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey managed to do just that, with the four-part docuseries exploring the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the crimes of its leader Warren Jeffs .

While Keep Sweet itself is a horrifying look at how one man managed to destroy so many lives, viewers have noted that the show's haunting opening music adds to the unsettling story.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening theme song of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

What is the Keep Sweet opening song?

The song played in the opening credits of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is Feel More by Michelle Gurevich, a Canadian singer-songwriter.

She released the song in 2020 as part of her album Ecstasy in the Shadow of Ecstasy. You can listen to the album in full on Amazon Music, Apple Music, TIDAL and Deezer.

Gurevich has previously toured with Patrick Wolf, with her songs appearing in European films like Party Girl and Kolka Cool.

What does the opening song mean?

The eerie song features lyrics which refer to facing difficult times with the hope of a pay-off at the end – which is what many of those within the Fundamentality Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) believed.

"I was born for the road. A guest in happy homes, suffer six days alone for a seventh day of passion," Gurevich sings.

"Only after a storm can you feel the sun. Ooh I want to feel more. Ecstasy, in the shadow of ecstasy, in the shadow of ecstasy."

The lyrics could be interpreted as describing the experience of those who followed Warren Jeffs, following his strict and problematic demands with the promise of achieving salvation – however, the song's moody feel also helps to set the tone of this chilling docuseries.

Other songs that feature in the docuseries include ABBA's The Winner Takes It All, which is played when FLDS member Ruby talks about the crush she had on fellow community member Joe.

Meanwhile, a number of the FLDS's haunting hymns are played throughout the documentary, with clips of the community members singing about 'keeping sweet' and being 'American made' heard throughout.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is available on Netflix now. Check out more of our Entertainment and Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.