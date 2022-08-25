The 90-minute-long film launched on the streaming site on Wednesday 24th August, and follows the life of the technology tycoon as he went on the run after his neighbour in Belize, Gregory 'Greg' Faull, was murdered.

You're probably just as confused as we are right now after watching Netflix's Running with the Devil : The Wild World of John McAfee.

McAfee was a person of interest in the crime and went on the run to Guatemala after Faull was found.

So what exactly happened? And was John McAfee ever charged for Gregory Faull's murder?

As the documentary airs on Netflix, here's everything you need to know.

What happened to John McAfee’s neighbour Gregory Faull?

Gregory Faull was a Navy veteran, construction entrepreneur, restaurateur and John McAfee's neighbour. A father, son and brother, Faull lived a pretty full life.

In 2012, however, he was murdered at his San Pedro town holiday home on the Belizean island of Ambergis Caye.

According to reports, his passing came after complaining about McAfee's dogs, with McAfee claiming that he had poisoned them.

Faull's official autopsy (conducted on November 13) confirmed his exact cause of death to be “brain damage due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound to the head".

As there were no signs of forced entry, officials ruled out the theory of a robbery when it came to Gregory's murder. After hearing about McAfee and Faull's ongoing feud, they approached the tech tycoon for questioning, however, he was nowhere to be found at the time.

John McAfee in Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee. Netflix

McAfee soon became a "person of interest" in the crime and subsequently went on the run. McAfee alleged that he fled Belize under the belief that he would be tortured or even murdered for being a suspect in the case.

Despite being ordered to pay $25 million in a wrongful death claim, McAfee was never actually charged with any crime in the country in connection with Faull's death.

McAfee always maintained his innocence in connection to the actual murder. However, Faull's family believed that McAfee had hired a local to have Faull killed and filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him in the United States.

A judge ruled that McAfee pay Faull’s estate more than $25 million – $20 million in damages, $5 million in compensation for emotional distress, and $8,400 in funeral costs – although McAfee didn't comply.

“I was never charged with murder by Belizean authorities or any other authority. It was a suit based entirely on media reporting," McAfee stated at the time, as he claimed he couldn't pay the requested amount because he didn’t have any assets or funds under his name.

In 2020, McAfee was arrested for and accused of failing to file tax returns for four years and was due to be extradited to the US to face tax evasion charges, before his passing in June 2021.

Faull's case remains officially unsolved.

