When is House of Maxwell on? When the BBC Two documentary airs

Narrated by Shaun Dooley , the docuseries will look at the life of the late and disgraced media mogul Robert Maxwell, whose fraudulent business activities were uncovered following his mysterious death.

This month, the BBC Two are giving viewers an in-depth look into one of the most infamous family sagas in House of Maxwell.

It will also look at his relationship with his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting sentence, after being convicted of grooming and trafficking underage girls for late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

So, when does it start?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is House of Maxwell on?

Episode 1 of House of Maxwell will air on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday 4th April. The series will then be available as a box set on iPlayer.

The second and third episodes will also air on Monday 11th April and Monday 18th April at 9pm.

What is House of Maxwell about?

House of Maxwell charts the story of one of the most infamous family sagas the world has ever seen.

When Ghislaine was convicted in 2021, there was renewed interest in the Maxwell family and its controversial history.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Robert Maxwell BBC

"To understand the Ghislaine Maxwell story you have to understand her family. Spanning more than half a century, this is a staggering tale of fortunes built and lost, mysterious deaths and a spectacular descent into scandal and criminality," the BBC revealed.

"From her father Robert Maxwell’s beginnings as impoverished survivor of the Holocaust, via the extraordinary creation and collapse of his multimillion pound media business, to his apparently accidental death and revelations of fraud on a grand scale.

"From the dark story of Ghislaine Maxwell’s upbringing as a multi-millionaire’s daughter and a life of high society glamour, to her crimes in collusion with Jeffrey Epstein and their impact on their victims."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Using intimate first-hand testimony - including from a survivor speaking for the first time about their experience of the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - and exclusive never-before-seen sources of archive, House of Maxwell will offer a unique window into the famous family.

House of Maxwell starts on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday 4th April at 9pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Documentaries news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.