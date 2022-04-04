Kicking off from Monday 4th April, the docuseries will look at the rise and fall of the late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, whose illegal business activities were made public after his death in 1991.

BBC Two is exploring one of the world's most notorious celebrity family sagas in its new three-part series, House of Maxwell.

It will also focus on his relationship with his youngest daughter Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted of grooming and trafficking underage girls for financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The three-part series will be narrated by actor Shaun Dooley.

As the doc airs, here's everything you need to know about the narrator.

Who narrates House of Maxwell?

Shaun Dooley narrates The House of Maxwell Getty Images

The House of Maxwell is narrated by actor Shaun Dooley.

Dooley is an actor and voice-over artist who has worked across various television dramas and documentaries.

His first acting role was as Shaun in the short Groove on a Stanley Knife in 1997. From 1997 to 1998, he played Ritchie Fitzgerald in Coronation Street. He later appeared occasionally in EastEnders as Tom Stuart between 2001 and 2004.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He's gone on to have roles in Broadchurch, Doctor Who, The Witcher and Gentleman Jack.

Recently, Dooley starred as Clive Tozer, the father of the lead character Richie (played by Ollie Alexander) in Channel 4's It's A Sin.

Some of the other series he's narrated include Surgeons: At the Edge of Life, Four Days That Shook Britain and Everest Rescue.

In 2019, Shaun and his wife Polly produced an album, Got It Covered, for Children in Need. The album featured an eclectic line-up of stars, such as Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant, Helena Bonham Carter, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman, Adrian Lester, Suranne Jones, and Shaun himself singing unique cover versions of songs personal to them.

House of Maxwell is on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday 4th April at 9pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Documentaries news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.