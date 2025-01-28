The couple had been chronicling their journey on social media, which heightened interest in the case, with suspicion quickly falling upon Laundrie when he returned to his parent's home in the van, alone.

American Murder: Gabby Petito revisits the case using interviews from those close to it, the couple's own travel videos and police footage – all of which can be seen in the trailer below:

The synopsis from Netflix reads: "While taking viewers on a journey through Gabby and Brian’s final days together, the series will unveil the tragic reality behind their Insta-perfect life and reveal painful moments where their story might have taken a different turn."

The streaming platform has played a key role in popularising the true crime documentary genre, with previous iterations of its American Murder series investigating the cases of Laci Peterson and Shanann Watts.

This three-part series on the Gabby Petito story comes from directors Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro, who previously worked on Netflix's Murdaugh Murders and Hulu's Fyre Fraud.

The trailer sees one interviewee solemnly recall: "Gabby and Brian seemed like a loving couple. But behind the scenes, they would get into arguments. Brian thought the vlog was stupid."

She later adds: "I was screaming, 'What did he do?'"

The clip ends with another interviewee saying: "I remember saying to Brian, 'You keep her safe', and he looked at me and he smiled [and] said, 'I will'."

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available to stream on Netflix from Monday 17th February 2025.

