Murdaugh Murders season 1 was directed and executive produced by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason. Nason will be returning for season 2, alongside Michael Gasparro. When previously asked about the possibility of a second season, Furst told Variety: "If the viewers and Netflix want another season, we have the goods to deliver."

Read on for everything you need to know about Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2.

Season 2 of the Murdaugh Murders documentary series will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 20th September 2023. The new season will feature three episodes.

What is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 about?

The second season will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Those in the documentary include the family's former housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, Libby Murdaugh's caregiver Mushelle 'Shelly' Smith, Alex Murdaugh's cousin Curtis Edward Smith and juror Gwen Generette.

A number of people who featured in season 1 will also appear in the second instalment. Paul Murdaugh's ex-girlfriend Morgan Doughty, his friend Anthony Cook and Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein will all feature in season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.

What happened to Alex Murdaugh after season 1?

Alex Murdaugh's trial was unfolding as the Netflix documentary was released. Since then, he has been found guilty in the murders of his 22-year-old son Paul and his wife Maggie, and has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jurors reached the guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberation following a six-week trial.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 first look

While a trailer for season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal hasn't been released, Netflix has released four first-look images of the new episodes.

