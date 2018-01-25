Bodhi was absolutely loving it, according to his owner.

Toby, however, felt it required close monitoring - just to be sure there was no 'furry BBC bias', probably.

Young Olly - who appears to have had quite the day - proved tough to please.

Lucy demanded a starring role of her own.

And as for BBC Front Row's John Wilson's pupper? Well, it seems he wasn't sure the new show was worth his licence fee.

The final episode in the series airs next Thursday night on BBC1. We personally can't wait to see what the mice make of it...

Big Cats continues on BBC1 on Thursday January 25th at 8pm