In the clip, Jones explains that there is a now a generation of women reclaiming the label of "witch", before meeting musician Natasha Khan, aka Bat for Lashes.

Jones then leaves the frame in order to practice howling, with Khan sending her a howl to respond to. After they're done, Khan says that Jones "really needed to do that", and she responds that "it feels so good" and is "better than a headache tablet".

You can watch the full clip right here now.

More like this

The official synopsis for the two-part docuseries says: "BAFTA-winning actor Suranne Jones goes on an epic journey to investigate the most infamous witch trials in history and discovers why so many women were accused of witchcraft and what their story means today.

Read more:

"In Pendle, Lancashire near where Suranne grew up, she uncovers the real story behind one of the most notorious mass executions for witchcraft in English history.

"Suranne travels to Germany, the epicentre of the brutal witch trials that swept through Europe four hundred years ago. She discovers the shadow this historical horror story has cast over women’s lives for hundreds of years, and how some women are now reclaiming the title 'witch'."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jones is best-known for her roles in dramas including Doctor Foster, Scott & Bailey, Save Me, Vigil and Gentleman Jack, while she most recently starred in an ITV drama she co-created, Maryland.

Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials starts at 9pm on Sunday 23rd June on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.