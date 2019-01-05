Reciting from his 2016 autobiography, "The Boss" is open and honest, gaily deconstructing his own wide-open-road mythos by confessing to an early failure to master the stick-shift of a friend’s car.

Over a dozen songs emerge naturally from the autobiographical narrative, a highlight being Born in the USA reinterpreted as a tender blues song. At two-and-a-half-hours, it ought to drag; instead it builds with poetic flourishes and self-examination: "I've never seen the inside of a factory and yet it's all I've written about." He earns warm laughter when confessing to the absurdity of his legend, knocking ’em dead with the conclusion, "That's how good I am."

At the end of the road, our muscular, croaky host says, "I hope I've been a good travelling companion." On this entertaining, moving – unobtrusively documented by director Thom Zimny – he was born to run and run.

Springsteen on Broadway is available on Netflix