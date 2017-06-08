"I started making my BBC2 documentary because I don’t feel that Down's Syndrome is a disability so severe that it warrants such huge government investment in so many state-of-the-art tests," Phillips wrote in an article in Radio Times magazine. "Some advocacy groups believed it was a government objective to reduce the Down's Syndrome population to save money. I really hoped they were wrong."

Phillips picked up the award in a ceremony on Wednesday night at Lambeth Palace along with her son Olly, sharing her thanks for all those who voted.

A World Without Down's Syndrome? beat BBC2’s Muslims like Us, BBC1’s Battle for the Soul of Christianity, BBC1's In the Footsteps of Judas, Radio 4's PM and the Amazon Christmas advert detailing the friendship between an Imam and a Vicar.

The Sandford St Martin's Trust promotes excellence in religious programming.