According to The Sun, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have partnered with Fulwell 73 – the production company behind The Kardashians, the Grammys, Carpool Karaoke: The Series and One Direction: This is Us – for a companion documentary film.

The project would reportedly give fans an in-depth look at how the album was made, with work taking place over several years, including an interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Original drummer Charlie Watts sadly did not live to see the work completed – he passed away in 2021 – but fans can expect his performances to be featured posthumously on two tracks.

A source told The Sun: "The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind The Kardashians’ big deal with Hulu.

"The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on Hackney Diamonds."

They added: "It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them."

Music documentaries have enjoyed a lauded run in recent years, fuelled by the likes of Disney Plus epic The Beatles: Get Back, Apple TV+'s cult hit The Velvet Underground, and Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour film.

It's not yet known whether The Rolling Stones documentary would head to a streaming service or be released theatrically, should these early rumours prove to be true.

