The lengthy statement – that went viral following its conclusion, "It's... Rebekah Vardy's account" – led to Vardy strongly denying the accusations and suing Rooney for libel. In July 2022, a judge dismissed Vardy's claim and ruled that Rooney's post was "substantially true".

Since the trial, Rebekah Vardy has spoken out about feeling "let down" by the legal system. With the documentary sparking conversation about the trial once again, read on for everything Vardy has said about the case.

After the libel trial, Vardy said the judge 'got it wrong'

Following the result of the trial, Rebekah Vardy said she was "extremely sad and disappointed" at the judge's decision.

In a statement released after the trial, Vardy said: "I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached.

"It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge's finding.

"The judge accepted that publication of Coleen's post was not in the 'public interest' and she also rejected her claim that I was the 'Secret Wag'.

"But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept."

Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed the claim Vardy brought against Rooney.

In her official judgement, Justice Steyn ruled the claims made in Rooney's social media post were "substantially true" but rejected the claim the post was in the public interest.

The judge wrote that the "reveal post" was "a matter of public interest", largely due to "the undesirable practice of information about celebrities' private lives being disclosed to the press by trusted individuals".

She continued: "I also accept that Ms Rooney believed, having given several warnings on her private Instagram account, as well as a public warning, that it was in the public interest to publish the reveal post."

However, Justice Steyn concluded it was "not reasonable" to publish the post without putting the allegation to Vardy first and give her the opportunity to respond.

Rebekah Vardy said she felt 'let down' by the legal system

A month after the case, Rebekah Vardy said she felt "let down by the legal system" and again denied leaking stories about Coleen Rooney to tabloids.

In an interview with TalkTV, Vardy said: "I will say that until I'm blue in the face - I didn't do it. I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things, but most importantly I feel let down by the legal system."

Rebekah said she has 'nightmares' thinking about the trial

Following the Wagatha Christie spotlight in 2019, Vardy told The Sun she had been hospitalised with mental health issues.

She told the publication: "I was having serious panic attacks. I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally it was exhausting.

"And since the court case, I think I'm probably suffering with PTSD — I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares. I haven't gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It's been a horrible time."

