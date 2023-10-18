It was later ruled that Coleen Rooney's social media posts accusing Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account of leaking stories to the tabloids were "substantially true".

As the three-part documentary debuts on Wednesday 18th October, how can you watch the episodes? Read on to find out more.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

The three-part documentary series became available to watch on Disney Plus on Wednesday 18th October.

All of the episodes were released at once, with Coleen Rooney explaining how she believed stories about her and her family were being released in the press.

The documentary features interviews with Wayne Rooney, Coleen's mother and various friends and journalists, including Piers Morgan.

Is Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Netflix?

No, The Real Wagatha Story documentary is only available to watch on Disney Plus.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is available to watch on Disney Plus now. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.