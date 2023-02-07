How to get tickets for the Wagatha Christie play in the West End

When Coleen Rooney posted this on her social media accounts, no one could have predicted the drama that followed, which seemed to get more unbelievable at every turn. In a story stranger than fiction, the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney accused Vardy of selling stories about her to the tabloid newspapers.

Since she investigated the leak herself, apparently releasing false stories to only her private Instagram followers, of which there was one — Rebekah Vardy — social commentators were quick to dub Rooney the next great detective of our time, and Wagatha Christie was born.

It was a story that gripped the nation. Vardy sued Rooney for libel, a case which she went on to lose. What followed was a court case that had lines in it the best fiction writers could only dream of. Think Vardy asking “Who is Davy Jones?” after a comment was made about her phone being at the bottom of the sea, along with other surreal moments like her use of the phrase “If I’m being honest”, for which Rooney’s lawyer reprimanded her and said they hoped she was being honest since she was in court.

It’s unsurprising that the story, which had more twists and turns than a soap opera, has been dramatised in a number of forms, the first being a Channel 4 adaptation called Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama which hit small screens late last year.

Now, if you want to relive the action, complete with behind-the-scenes drama, you can. Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial play is set to hit the West End this spring.

Written by Liv Hennessey, the play examines the theme of privacy in modern Britain and promises to be a gripping and hilarious night out, with all the drama of Footballers’ Wives. Here’s all you need to know about the limited run time, plus how to get tickets.

Buy tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial from £25 at ATG Tickets

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial: when and where is the play showing?

The Wagatha Christie play is showing at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End. It has a limited six week run from Thursday 6th April, finishing on Saturday 20th May. So if you want to get tickets, we’d recommend you act now to avoid disappointment.

The play is also heading on tour around the UK this summer. Tickets are yet to be released, but the venues include Woking, Southend, Salford, Liverpool and Brighton.

There are captioned performances of this show for those with hearing impairments, signed performances and performances with audio description. The Ambassadors Theatre currently has no step-free access, but there are signs this will be improved with construction happening at the venue in early 2023.

We will aim to keep this page updated with all accessibility information, but we would recommend getting in touch with the theatre directly on its website.

Buy tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial from £25 at ATG Tickets

How to get tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

You can get tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial now via ATG Tickets. They start at £25 with the priciest tickets available for upwards of £75, and there are options of matinée and evening performances.

Buy tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial from £25 at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

If you’re an avid theatre-goer, we’ve got all you need to know on RadioTimes.com. Read our articles on the best West End shows and how to get cheap theatre tickets.