BritBox adds Prince Charles and Diana wedding coverage

Fans of The Crown can now get a closer look at the real event featured in season four.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana wedding

Published:

As audience interest surges following the release of The Crown‘s fourth season, audiences will now be able to delve deeper into the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana with archive footage available to stream on BritBox.

The streaming service from the BBC and ITV has released The 1981 Royal Wedding: A TV Event, which is comprised of the original television coverage of the day from July 1981.

Viewers will be able to see all the action from the streets of London before and after the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, as members of the public lined the streets in celebration.

Among the most memorable scenes are the carriage procession as Lady Diana made her way to the cathedral and the customary Buckingham Palace balcony appearance when the service had concluded.

The entire day is captured in chronological order, including news reports, after recently being recreated for The Crown season four, which featured Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin as the royal couple.

Those wishing to watch the compilation will need a BritBox subscription, which is available from the streamer’s website for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a full year.

The Crown recently became the subject of controversy when Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden suggested that it should be presented with a disclaimer identifying the show as a work of fiction.

Netflix hit back at those remarks, stating: “We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events. As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”

The 1981 Royal Wedding: A TV Event is available to stream on BritBox. Subscribe to BritBox today for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a full year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

