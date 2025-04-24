The film, originally released in 2018, sees Wenders accompanying Francis as he travels around the world, documenting his views on a number of key global issues including wealth inequality, the environment and social justice.

Meanwhile, a new 45-minute documentary made for ABC News titled Francis: The People's Pope has been added to Disney Plus too.

The synopsis for the special says that it explores "the life and achievements of Pope Francis, from his priesthood in Argentina to becoming the papal head of the church in Rome".

Also on Disney Plus, you can watch The Pope Answers – a feature-length documentary from 2023 that sees 10 young people from around the world pose questions to Francis as they attempt to convey the main concerns of their generation.

There are also a few other options that have been streaming on Netflix for a while, including the 2021 documentary series Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis.

The four-part series – which includes appearances from Martin Scorsese and Jane Goodall – sees various people over the age of 70 share poignant life lessons and pivotal choices from their journeys.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes. Netflix

If you're after more of a dramatisation, you can also find the 2019 film The Two Popes on Netflix, which sees Sir Jonathan Pryce play the role of Francis alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins as his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI (both actors were Oscar-nominated for their performances).

Adapted from a play by Anthony McCarten, the film sees the two men meeting in the Vatican, as Benedict attempts to convince his future successor to reconsider his decision to resign as an archbishop.

The Vatican announced on Easter Monday that Francis had passed away at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke.

The news came less than 24 hours after he had appeared in a wheelchair at St Peter's Square to lead an Easter address, following a recent five-week spell in hospital with double pneumonia.

His funeral will take place this Saturday morning (26th April) with coverage across various channels including BBC One and Sky News.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.