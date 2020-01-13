Almost half of Netflix’s nods (ten) came courtesy of Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama The Irishman, including one for Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Marriage Story also landed in the Best Picture category, with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson both picking up nominations in the respective lead actor categories.

Another strong performer was The Two Popes, which saw both of its stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce score nominations.

Netflix will be hoping to pick up the Best Picture title for the first time after Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, considered the frontrunner by many pundits last year, failed to bring home the top award at the 2019 ceremony.

As far as that goes, The Irishman is probably its best shot at glory this time around, though it will face stiff competition from the likes of Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Sam Mendes War drama 1917, and Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy Parasite.