New series Penguin Town is a seriously cute Netflix documentary series that follows a group of African penguins as they invade a small South African town.

Advertisement

The flightless birds – who look like they are wearing tuxedos as they waddle along the streets, bringing traffic to a halt – arrive each summer to breed on the beach, on residents’ doorsteps, in car parks and anywhere else that takes their fancy.

Narrated by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, the eight part series shows how the adorable, but occasionally irritating, creatures set up home alongside the humans and set about finding their mates.

Where is Penguin Beach located?

The beach where the penguins of Penguin Town set up their home is in Simon’s Town, about an hour south of central Cape Town in South Africa.

Named Boulder’s Beach, it’s a sheltered cove known for its three sandy beaches, wooden boardwalk – and the free-roaming African penguins that make their home there.

The African penguins, that are only found on the coastlines of South Africa and are on the verge of extinction, reportedly first appeared in 1982. Back then, there were just two breeding pairs, whereas now the colony is estimated to feature around 3,000 of the birds, down from a high of 3,900 in 2005.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Their home is part of the Table Mountain National Park, and some of the park’s entrance fee goes towards the penguins’ upkeep. While the birds are protected, tourists can get quite up close and personal to them when they reach the beaches, although visitors are warned that the penguins have been known to bite – the Table Mountain tourist website notes that “they may look cute and cuddly but their beaks are as sharp as razors and if they feel threatened, they have no qualms about nipping the odd finger or nose.”

Perhaps it is safer to go to the penguin viewing area, then, and watch the curious flippered creatures from a distance.

Advertisement

Penguin Town arrives on Netflix on 16th June. If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide. Check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.