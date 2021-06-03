Penguin Town release date: Netflix documentary narrator, trailer and news

Everybody loves a documentary about penguins, and new Netflix documentary series Penguin Town promises to be both fascinating and funny as it follows a group of the tuxedoed birds as they arrive at a South African town to breed, causing chaos amongst the townspeople in the process.

The Netflix series follows the flippered birds as they start relationships in the most unlikely of places, much to the bemusement of the humans around them.

Penguin Town release date

Penguin Town will be available on Netflix from Wednesday 16th June.

There are eight episodes in the series.

Who is the Penguin Town narrator?

The documentary series is narrated by Patton Oswalt.

The actor and comedian from Virginia is best known for his roles in Veep, Justified and Veronica Mars. He’s also an experienced voice over actor, and has provided voices for American Dad, We Bare Bears, BoJack Horseman and The Simpsons, and was also the voice of Remy in Ratatouille.

Patton is the narrator for the TV series The Goldbergs, and is also the voice of M.O.D.O.K in the new series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K..

What is Penguin Town about?

Penguin Town is about a very special breed of penguin – a rowdy colony of endangered African penguins that waddle the streets of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town in South Africa, every summer and live among the local human population, causing traffic jams and mayhem wherever they go.

Having adapted to the hot weather and able to travel long distances, the penguins show up every summer to breed – taking over beaches, streets and even car parks in their quest to mate and prevent extinction.

As well as featuring scenes of the birds mixing with 21st century human life (falling over surfboards and strolling down the centre of busy streets), the series introduces some of the quirkiest of the quirky birds, including a troublemaking group nicknamed the ‘Car Park Gang’ and cuddly newlyweds Mr and Mrs C, all of whom seem to have VIP status in the African town as they live, breed, and try to survive.

Is there a trailer for Penguin Town?

There is a trailer and you can view it here:

Penguin Town is on Netflix on Wednesday 16th June.