The first season of the show saw the BAFTA-winning presenter sit down for a one-to-one chat with an eclectic line-up of famous faces, ranging from Dame Judi Dench to Rita Ora.

The BBC has confirmed that Louis Theroux Interviews is set to return for a second season.

In the second instalment, which will air on BBC Two and iPlayer, Theroux will continue to speak to an as-yet-unconfirmed line-up of “cultural icons”, according to a statement from the broadcaster, once again “combining one-on-one interviews and using his immersive filming style".

“It was a huge pleasure making the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews and I’m thrilled it connected with audiences and now we’re allowed to make some more,” Theroux said.

Louis Theroux and Dame Judi Dench BBC

“Massive thanks to the BBC for believing in the idea and for supporting us every step of the way. Expect more big stars, intimate access, and three times BAFTA winning excellence from yours truly,” he continued.

Clare Sillery, the BBC’s head of commissioning for documentaries, added: “It is testament to Louis’ skill and genuine curiosity about people that in a series featuring very different individuals, he was able to make such an engaging set of films.

“With a range of subjects from Dame Judi Dench to Yungblud, it is impossible to pick a favourite episode. I am so delighted he’s making more, and cannot wait to see the line up for the next series.”

Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy. BBC

An average consolidated audience of more than 2.1 million tuned in to watch the first four episodes of Louis Theroux Interviews in its first seven days on air.

The episodes marked the Weird Weekends filmmaker’s return to the UK after his recent series Forbidden America, and saw him speak to Academy Award winner Dench about her stage career and her second act in Hollywood, including her time in the James Bond franchise.

Theroux also had frank conversations with Stormzy, Yungblood and Rita Ora about their experiences in the music industry, and discussed the darker side of comedy with Katherine Ryan.

He also travelled to Bear Grylls’ private island off the coast of Wales to learn more about the TV adventurer.

The filmmaker has already made some tongue-in-cheek attempts at reaching out to prospective interviews for the show’s second round, sending tweets to Donald Trump and Elon Musk as the news was announced.

“I am making a second series of my BBC interviews,” he wrote. “Follow me back and DM me pls.” We'll have to wait and see whether they respond.

