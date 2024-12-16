The naturalist is now 98 years old and is no longer travelling for his work, but still lends his iconic voice to documentaries – most recently Prehistoric Planet, Planet Earth III and Asia.

Plans are reportedly under way for a one-off project with the working title Life on Earth at 50, that will reflect on the unforgettable work, with Attenborough's insight into its production and legacy being actively sought, according to Deadline.

A BBC source told the publication: "Life on Earth was a pivotal series in global natural history filmmaking, so naturally the BBC will be marking this anniversary."

The 50th anniversary of Life on Earth's premiere will be in January 2029, meaning that these plans are getting under way far in advance of the huge milestone.

Attenborough has been an outspoken advocate for action against climate change in recent years, leaning on his vast knowledge and experience to explain to powerful political figures and the general public at large how the world is rapidly changing.

In 2019, the broadcaster spoke to Radio Times about his first Netflix project, Our Planet, saying: "The most immediate threat? Oh, I think climate change, not much doubt about that.

"If the oceans' temperatures rise in the way that they're threatening to do, that is a huge catastrophe for homo sapiens. The fact is that huge proportions of human beings depend upon the seas for food.

"And we know that we can't afford to keep on making mistakes. We are going to be dependent on the seas, and at the moment we are poisoning them and boiling them."

Life on Earth is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

