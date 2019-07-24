Take Us Home: Leeds United, a six-part series which will be narrated by none other than Russell Crowe, will follow the club's 2018-19 season under head coach Marcelo Biesla as they pushed for promotion to the Premier League.

It will feature the player and backroom staff reaction to the controversial uncontested goal the club condeded to Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw in April 2019.

The series is due to launch this August. Check out a trailer below.

The documentary is also expected to cover "spygate", or when the EFL handed the club a £200,000 fine after it was revealed that they had sent a member of staff to watch Derby County train ahead of their match. As a result of the controversy, the EFL has introduced a new rule to prevent the same thing happening again.

"No clubs shall directly or indirectly observe (or attempt to observe) another club’s training session in the period of 72 hours prior to any match scheduled to be played between those respective clubs," the regulation states.

