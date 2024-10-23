Titled Fights, Camera, Action, the documentary series will feature "extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from the show insiders" as it explores "how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the '90s".

The logline continues: "But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment."

Jerry Springer. Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Jerry Springer Show aired for 27 seasons from 1991 to 2018, with episodes including the likes of Married to Your Dad, But I Want You Back and I Slept with 251 Men in 10 Hours!.

As well as a broadcaster, Jerry Springer served as the former mayor of Cincinatti, and had a host of other TV shows including Judge Jerry and Baggage.

He died at the age of 79 from pancreatic cancer.

The two-parter comes from Minnow Films, who are the production company behind Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Luke Sewell serves as director along with Sophie Jones, Alicia Kerr and Sophie Leonard as executive producers and Catherine Murnane as producer.

Fights, Camera, Action will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday 7th January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

