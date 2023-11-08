Including interviews from former members and family of those involved, the filmmakers told Netflix's TUDUM: "Escaping Twin Flames is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group.

"We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their firsthand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it."

But, where are Jeff and Shaleia now?

As the documentary comes to Netflix, here's everything you need to know.

Who are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan?

Also known as Jeff and Shaleia Divine, the couple are the founders of Twin Flames Universe, a spiritual group that promises to illuminate “the path home to eternal love”.

The community is centred around the idea that everyone has a soulmate, aka their "twin flame".

The community promotes the idea of finding a "twin flame union", which is a "spiritual state" where both twin flames are connected and have agreed to be committed to each other.

There isn't a lot of information out there about the couple, but according to Vice and the documentary, Jeff previously went by name Ender Ayanethos.

Jeff met his wife, Shaleia, in 2012 through a mutual friend, and they got married in 2016, per the couple's online bio.

Shaleia reportedly went by another name as well. According to the documentary, she was originally known as Megan Plante.

When she met Jeff, she was living in Arizona, but the couple later moved to Hawaii and then Michigan.

Where are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan now?

Jeff and Shaleia are still running Twin Flames Universe and continue to grow the site.

Their website offers Twin Flames Ascension Coaching, various books and courses for sale, and a members-only protected area.

As of 2023, their Facebook group has 14,000 members, while their Instagram has 39.3k followers.

On their page, the couple share videos on how to attract your "twin flame".

In a recent video, Shaleia says: "It's important to give up and surrender our beliefs of limitations and these feelings of lack for thrival and for abundance, and for great love in our lives and great romance in our loves, and saying 'Yes' to our Twin Flame in any moment of our life on whatever part of the journey you are on with your Twin Flame."

The couple have also strongly denied any claims of wrongdoing.

In response to a Vice investigation into Twin Flames Universe, Jeff said: "We have heard of some people contacting police and threatening to pursue legal action, but nothing ever transpired because we are doing nothing even remotely illegal.

"We are aware of what is right and wrong and we consciously and diligently ensure that everything we do is legal and moral."

