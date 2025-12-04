Apple TV has unveiled a closer look at its brand new wildlife series, Born to be Wild, narrated by award-winning actor Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington).

Filmed over several years across three continents, Born to be Wild follows six endangered young animals who are raised by humans, but destined to return to their world.

The six-part series charts the challenges, triumphs and resilience that defines the survival for both the animals and the people working to raise and protect them.

The new trailer offers a closer look at the majestic animals running throughout the wild, offering viewers a taste of what's to come.

You can watch the full trailer above.

Born to be Wild. Apple TV

Debuting on Friday 19th December, the series follows each animal as it finds its place in the world after being orphaned or born through conservation programmes.

From an elephant calf and two young cheetahs, to a ring-tailed lemur pup, a moon bear cub, Iberian lynx kittens and rescued African penguins – there is quite the mix of stories!

The synopsis continues: "Born to be Wild offers an intimate and emotional look at the powerful relationships between these animals and the heroic humans dedicated to raising, rehabilitating and rewilding them to help save their species."

Bonneville's narration will be on TV aplenty this December, with the actor also lending his voice to Channel 4's festive-themed travel special Nordic Train at Christmas.

The special has been described as a "picturesque rail expedition" – will take viewers aboard the Bergen Oslo railway as it travels from Norway’s coast to the capital.

Channel 4 has teased that the journey will begin in "the photogenic city of Bergen, surrounded by ancient fjords and mountains, through the spectacular Nordic landscapes, including the snowy hills of Finse – home to one of Europe’s highest altitude hotels, before ending at the festive frivolity in the stunning capital of Oslo".

Born to be Wild premieres on Friday 19th December on Apple TV.

