❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Grenfell: Uncovered's Olaide Sadiq – "I wanted to honour the victims but also make people angry"
Named as one of the BAFTA Breakthroughs for 2025, Grenfell: Uncovered director Olaide Sadiq sits down with Pass the Mic to talk about the documentary, its impact and the wider industry of unscripted TV.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 11:00 am
Authors
Morgan CormackDrama Writer
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad