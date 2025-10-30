❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
British acting royalty confirmed to join King Charles III's 'landmark' new documentary project
Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will launch on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide next year.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 30 October 2025 at 10:00 pm
Authors
Molly MossTrends Writer
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad