Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will narrate Prime Video’s upcoming documentary about King Charles III.

The feature-length TV film Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which was announced earlier in October, will explore the King’s lifelong commitment to promoting a more balanced and sustainable world.

It will feature the King’s own reflections and archival footage, chronicling the origins and evolution of the Monarch’s ‘Harmony’ philosophy.

Harmony, for those unaware, is a philosophy that encourages us to see ourselves as “part of nature, not apart from nature”, and was first explored in the King's 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World.

The King has expressed his hope that the film will “encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of harmony – and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future".

The film will also showcase the practical application of the harmony philosophy by highlighting the work of The King’s Foundation across the UK and overseas, with a particular focus on the charity’s headquarters, Dumfries House.

Kate Winslet narrating Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. Prime Video.

Winslet, who became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation earlier this year, said on being announced as the narrator of the documentary: “It is both a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this film, which is a fascinating insight into the King’s work as an environmentalist."

She continued: "I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it's been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project. I know audiences will learn, laugh and feel inspired by what’s featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come.”

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of The King’s Foundation, said: “This documentary is incredibly important to The King’s Foundation, and we are delighted to have the support of our ambassador Kate Winslet in helping to bring the film to life.

“Through the film we hope that viewers will gain a better understanding of His Majesty’s Philosophy of Harmony, which is so central to our work at The King’s Foundation. We are thrilled that Kate is a part of this journey with us and look forward to sharing the film with the world next year.”

