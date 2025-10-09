In the documentary, the monarch will reflect on his decades of campaigning for a more balanced, sustainable world.

“Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress," he said.

The special will delve into the King’s “Harmony” philosophy, which he explored in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World.

He added it was his "fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of harmony – and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future".

The documentary will show how the philosophy of harmony can be applied to many areas including food production, sustainable textiles, traditional skills, architecture and town planning.

"This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home, through the work of my King's Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove," added the King.

“Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet, and to restore our relationship with it."

To mark the announcement, a new photograph of the King was released (above), showing Charles standing in the arboretum at Highgrove Gardens, Gloucestershire, during filming.

King Charles III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Director Nicolas Brown said: "Remarkably few people around the world know the full depth of the King’s lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony."

He added: “Even today, His Majesty’s work with The King’s Foundation is transforming the world in so many inspiring ways.

“This is a story of hope and resilience. People who watch this film will leave feeling uplifted and motivated.

“The King’s philosophy offers something for everyone. Mostly, he shows us the power of resilience – and how following your intuition can transform the world.”

Courtenay Valenti, head of film for Amazon MGM Studios, added:

She added: "We believe this collaboration, championed by Amazon MGM Studios Head of Documentary Features Brianna Oh, will not only showcase The King's remarkable vision but also inspire viewers across the globe to consider their own relationship with the natural world."

