Hugh Bonneville is lending his voice to Channel 4's festive-themed travel special Nordic Train at Christmas.

Ad

The special – described as a "picturesque rail expedition" – will take viewers aboard the Bergen Oslo railway as it travels from Norway’s coast to the capital.

The journey will begin in "the photogenic city of Bergen, surrounded by ancient fjords and mountains, through the spectacular Nordic landscapes, including the snowy hills of Finse – home to one of Europe’s highest altitude hotels, before ending at the festive frivolity in the stunning capital of Oslo,” Channel 4 has teased.

Along the way, viewers will also meet the staff, passengers and locals.

The special is being produced for Channel 4 by Salford-based indie King of Sunshine Productions with WPP Media’s Motion Entertainment.

It follows 2024's Alpine Train at Christmas, which was also voiced by Downton Abbey star Bonneville and was a big hit for Channel 4.

Nordic Train at Christmas. Channel 4.

Channel 4’s Jasper Hone said: “We’re delighted to be working with King of Sunshine again following the success of Alpine Train at Christmas last year. We’re excited for viewers to see the captivating landscape that lies between Norway’s two largest cities, and the amazing towns and places you can stop along the way.”

King of Sunshine Productions MD Sohail Shah added: “The world-famous Bergen Line covers miles of stunning landscapes from Bergen to Oslo. We are thrilled to once again give Channel 4 viewers a behind the scenes Christmas treat, this time with a truly Nordic flavour.”

Next year, Bonneville will be seen reprising his popular Twenty Twelve and W1A role of Ian Fletcher in new BBC comedy Twenty Twenty Six.

The series, which reunites Bonneville with Hugh Skinner as bumbling Will Humphries, will see Fletcher appointed BBC's director of integrity for the 2026 World Cup.

Nordic Train at Christmas will air on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.