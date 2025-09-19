Bonneville’s character will join the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team in Miami, and he won’t be the only BBC face to join the team, with Ian’s bumbling PA Will Humphries (Skinner) also set to join the project.

Will was introduced as a BBC intern on the first season of the mockumentary W1A, which ran for three series on BBC Two between 2014 and 2017, before being promoted to Ian’s personal assistant in season 2.

In a press release, Skinner – who is best known for his portrayal of Prince William in The Windsors and as on-off boyfriend Harry in Fleabag – said: “It’s been absolutely ages since I played Will in W1A.

"He’s still on the whole, completely useless and I’m thrilled to be having another go."

Hugh Skinner and Hugh Bonneville in Twenty Twenty Six. BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Jack Barnes

He added: "It’s been a complete joy being back with the cast and crew, old and new, and I am so looking forward to seeing what audiences make of the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team.”

A host of new names have been added to the cast alongside Skinner, including Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love, Alex Rider), Nicole Sadie Sawyer (EastEnders, Casualty), Joe Hewetson (Too Much, Sex Education), and Erin Kellyman (Eleanor the Great, Blitz).

They join the previously announced Nick Blood (Slow Horses), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off the Boat), Paulo Costanzo (Designated Survivor), Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jimena Larraguivel (Patience), Alexis Michalik (A Love Story) and Belinda Stewart-Wilson (The Inbetweeners).

