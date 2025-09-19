W1A sequel gets first look and confirms returning cast member joining Hugh Bonneville
The new comedy will be centred around the 2026 World Cup.
The BBC has unveiled a first look at Hugh Bonneville as his iconic W1A character Ian Fletcher, the fictional Head of Values at the BBC, in the upcoming series, Twenty Twenty Six – and also confirmed the return of Hugh Skinner.
The new six-part comedy, which is a sequel to the comedy series W1A, will see Fletcher appointed BBC’s director of integrity for the 2026 World Cup.
Bonneville’s character will join the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team in Miami, and he won’t be the only BBC face to join the team, with Ian’s bumbling PA Will Humphries (Skinner) also set to join the project.
Will was introduced as a BBC intern on the first season of the mockumentary W1A, which ran for three series on BBC Two between 2014 and 2017, before being promoted to Ian’s personal assistant in season 2.
In a press release, Skinner – who is best known for his portrayal of Prince William in The Windsors and as on-off boyfriend Harry in Fleabag – said: “It’s been absolutely ages since I played Will in W1A.
"He’s still on the whole, completely useless and I’m thrilled to be having another go."
He added: "It’s been a complete joy being back with the cast and crew, old and new, and I am so looking forward to seeing what audiences make of the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team.”
A host of new names have been added to the cast alongside Skinner, including Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love, Alex Rider), Nicole Sadie Sawyer (EastEnders, Casualty), Joe Hewetson (Too Much, Sex Education), and Erin Kellyman (Eleanor the Great, Blitz).
They join the previously announced Nick Blood (Slow Horses), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off the Boat), Paulo Costanzo (Designated Survivor), Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jimena Larraguivel (Patience), Alexis Michalik (A Love Story) and Belinda Stewart-Wilson (The Inbetweeners).
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.