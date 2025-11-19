❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
When is the World Cup 2026 draw? Date, time, pots and how to watch
Radio Times has everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026 draw, including date, time, pots, and how to watch.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 11:38 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad