“They chose a documentary series which was so much more than a about bricks and mortar, one which beguiled viewers by unearthing poignant human stories in a largely undiscovered and neglected place and brought the history of our capital to vivid life.”

The prize was one of 14 given at the 41st British Documentary Awards, better known as the Griersons because they commemorate the pioneering Scottish documentary maker John Grierson (1898–1972), famous for Drifters and Night Mail and the man widely regarded as the father of documentary.

Hosted by TV presenter and journalist Claudia Winkleman, Monday night’s awards ceremony took place on London’s Southbank at Queen Elizabeth Hall.

More like this

Other winners included ventriloquist Nina Conti who trook home the Nyman Libson Paul Most Entertaining Documentary award for her docu-mocumentary requiem Nina Conti: A Ventriloquist’s Story – Her Master’s Voice.

The Vinten Best Science or Natural History Documentary Award was presented to director Tom Coveney for his worldwide quest to discover How To Build a Bionic Man.

Imagine: The Fatwa – Salman’s Story won the Halo Best Arts Documentary award, presented to the show’s host Alan Yentob and director Jill Nicholls.

Grayson Perry was named Clockwork Capital Best Documentary Presenter for the documentary All in the Best Possible Taste. The judges commended Grayson’s “immersive, enthusiastic and funny” style.

The Open University Best Documentary on a Contemporary Theme – Domestic award went to director Ben Anthony for 7/7: One Day in London, which illustrated the effects of the terrorist attacks on London in 2005.

Dawn Airey, Chairman of The Grierson Trust opened the evening saying: “A Grierson Award is now rightly recognised as one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades. What really makes these awards special is the talent and dedication of the nominees and the scale, scope and ambition of the films they have created.

"We have documentaries featuring countries from as far afield as: Peru, India, Afghanistan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Syria, Australia, Palestine, the USA, China and Kenya, demonstrating the truly international nature of these awards."

Viewers will be able to watch the awards on Sky Atlantic HD on Thursday 8 November at 9pm

The winners in full :

The Open University Best Documentary on a Contemporary Theme — Domestic

7/7: One Day in London

Ben Anthony for Minnow Films; first shown: BBC Two

Shell Best Documentary on a Contemporary Theme — International

Law of the Jungle

Michael Christoffersen, Hans La Cour for Radiator Film; first shown: Sheffield Doc/Fest

ITN Source Best Documentary on Current Affairs

Syria: Across the Lines

Olly Lambert for Quicksilver Media; first shown: Channel 4

Halo Best Arts Documentary

Imagine: The Fatwa - Salman's Story

Jill Nicholls for BBC; first shown: BBC One

ITN Source Best Historical Documentary

The Secret History of Our Streets: Deptford High Street

Joseph Bullman for Century Films & Halcyon Heart Films; first shown: BBC Two

Vinten Best Science or Natural History Documentary

How to Build a Bionic Man

Tom Coveney for Darlow Smithson Productions; first shown: Channel 4

Nyman Libson Paul Most Entertaining Documentary

Nina Conti: A Ventriloquist’s Story - Her Master’s Voice

Nina Conti; first shown: BBC Four

Envy Best Documentary Series

The Year The Town Hall Shrank

David Nath, James Newton for Blast! Films; first shown: BBC Four

Bertha DocHouse Best Cinema Documentary

The House I Live In

Eugene Jarecki for Charlotte Street Films; first shown: Sheffield Doc/Fest

CTVC Best Newcomer Documentary

High Tech, Low Life

Stephen Maing for Mud Horse Pictures, LLC; first shown: Sheffield Doc/Fest

Sky Atlantic Best Student Documentary

Sodiq

Adeyemi Michael for National Film and Television School; first shown: BFI Southbank

Documentary Presenter of the Year

GRAYSON PERRY for All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry

Seneca Productions; first shown: Channel 4

Radio Times Readers’ Choice Award

The Secret History Of Our Streets

Joseph Bullman, Brian Hill, Mary Cranitch, Paul Berczeller, Chris Durlacher for Century Films, Halcyon’s Heart Films

Coutts Grierson Trustees’ Award

John Battsek

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes