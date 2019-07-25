Ahead of the series premiere, the Radio Times magazine has taken a look at the locations the pair visit in our quick-fire episode guide.

1.Brown trout on the Usk

The first episode sees Bob and Paul visit the River Usk in Wales, where Paul's father Harry first taught him to fish when he was a little boy.

2. Carp in Essex

Armed with their high-tech equipment, the pair go in search of the mighty carp in the wild lakes in Essex, where they discuss mid-life crises and peruse a local beauty clinic's menu of rejuvenating treatments.

More like this

3. Salmon on the Tay

Guide by the ghillie, the duo set out on Scotland's River Tay in the hope of realising Bob's childhood dream of catching a salmon. En route, they talk about how luck and fate have played a part in their lives and careers.

Where Bob and Paul go fishing in season two

4. Perch on the Tamar

Paul and Bob fish for the predatory perch in the Upper Tamar Lakes on the Cornwall and Devon border. The following day, they embark on another fishing adventure, this time on the open sea.

5. Pike in Loch Erne

The pair fly to Enniskillen, where they take to the waters of Loch Erne in their quest to land the mighty pike, which eluded them in series one. Plus, Paul demonstrates how to perform life-saving CPR.

6. Grayling on the Ure

For their final quest of the series, Paul and Bob take to the River Ure in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, in search of grayling. After mulling over their plans for retirement, they meet the surgeon who performed Bob's life-saving triple heart bypass.

Pick us this week's Radio Times for a full interview with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer. Find out how the pair came up with the surprise hit of the past year. The latest issue also include the first pictures from the returning Dad's Army. Radio Times

Advertisement

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing starts on BBC2 on 2nd August.