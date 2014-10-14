The actress, who is expected to be returning for the fifth series of Game of Thrones next year, recently found the time to pose for four hours for three budding artists in a pose reminiscent of one of Edgar Degas’ ballerinas.

Williams, who has never posed for a portrait before, personally chose the Tutu and Doc Martin boots herself in a bid to inspire the painters with echoes of Degas and his fellow impressionist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

The first round of the series, presented by Joan Bakewell and Frank Skinner, was filmed at London’s Wallace Collection where three artists were hoping to get through to the quarter final of the competition by impressing the judges.

More like this

Other famous sitters painted for the competition include former footballer Sol Campbell and Today and Mastermind presenter John Humphrys.

Advertisement

Portrait Artist Of The Year 2014 starts Tuesday November 4 at 8pm on Sky Arts 1 HD