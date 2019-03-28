The Last Watch will air 9pm 26th May in the US, with UK viewers able to watch a simulcast of the show at 2am, 27th May on Sky Atlantic. Just like other Thrones episodes, Sky Atlantic will repeat the show at 9pm on the same day.

The one-off special comes from British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, who was tasked to chronicle the shooting of Thrones, from the studio to the “fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.”

HBO describe the show as an “up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.”

They added: “Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV