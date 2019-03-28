New Game of Thrones documentary to air a week after final episode
The two-hour show will look into the making of the HBO hit's final episodes
We may only be six episodes from the end of Game of Thrones, but fortunately HBO will be gifting viewers a special seventh instalment.
It’s not exactly a new episode of the drama, though. On 27th May, exactly a week after the season eight finale airs, fans will be treated to Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary featuring behind-the-scenes footage of what it took to bring Westeros to life.
The Last Watch will air 9pm 26th May in the US, with UK viewers able to watch a simulcast of the show at 2am, 27th May on Sky Atlantic. Just like other Thrones episodes, Sky Atlantic will repeat the show at 9pm on the same day.
- Game of Thrones recap – where did we leave the characters ahead of the final series?
- Game of Thrones’ Bran Stark keeps getting bombarded online about THAT Night King theory
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
The one-off special comes from British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, who was tasked to chronicle the shooting of Thrones, from the studio to the “fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.”
HBO describe the show as an “up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.”
More like this
They added: “Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”
The final series of Game of Thrones will air on 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.