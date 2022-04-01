EastEnders' Clair Norris fronts BBC Panorama documentary on obesity

The documentary, which airs on Monday 4th April, sees Norris on a mission to find out whether the prime minister's strategy to help the nation lose weight is working, 18 months after it was launched.

EastEnders actor Clair Norris is set to front a new Panorama documentary called Obesity: Who Cares If I’m Bigger?, delving into the complex issues around weight loss.

The BBC's synopsis for the episode reads: "One in four adults in the UK are currently living with obesity, a health risk highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Clair meets teenagers on a weight management scheme in Sheffield, a man-versus-fat football team in Norfolk, and a dancer running classes for plus-size women."

The episode will also ask whether you can be overweight and still stay healthy.

Clair Norris with body confidence advocate Trina Nicole. BBC/Jane Goddard

Norris wrote on Instagram to say: "Over the last 4 months I have been working with BBC Panorama, documenting and reporting on a topic that relates to me and I’m sure a lot of you will have your own opinions.

"This has been a chance to show ME! No character and no acting. I have been on a journey, meeting new people, going back to my childhood and sharing my own personal experiences which most of the time I have kept to myself.

"I can’t wait for everyone to see this project but it’s important for me to say... please always be kind."

The half-hour documentary comes as Norris' EastEnders character Bernie has just returned to Walford after some time away.

Obesity: Who Cares If I’m Bigger? will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Monday 4th April 2022.