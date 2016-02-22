And Attenborough won't just be stuck in a studio booth – he's set to be out in the field filming in the next month: "I am very excited to once again be working with the Natural History Unit on its latest landmark series," he said, "and am especially looking forward to getting out on location in the next month or so."

The latest series has been three years in the making, and has taken advantage of the latest technological advances. Filmed in ultra HD, BBC Controller of TV Channels and iPlayer Charlotte Moore promises Planet Earth II will uncover "stories about the natural world we have simply never been able to witness before."

The six-part series, produced by the Natural History Unit, is set to air in 2016, a decade on from the original Planet Earth.