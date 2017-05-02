In the programme, the Channel 4 News presenter will travel to the United States to delve deeper into the background of the President’s most famous daughter and examine how she squares her advocacy of women’s rights with her father’s more colourful statements on women.

The documentary will also explore the relationship between Ivanka and her father and assess whether or not she has her eyes on the bigger prize of the highest seat in politics for herself.

Tom Porter, who commissioned the programme for Channel 4, said: “President Trump’s daughter has emerged as a major force in his administration and, increasingly, it would seem, in world politics. Matt Frei’s razor sharp insight allows this entertaining film to analyse what makes Ivanka tick and ultimately ask could this be the first female president in training.”

ITN executive Adam Vandermark added: “It’s clear President Trump invests a lot of trust in Ivanka, along with her husband Jared Kushner. They’ve emerged as Washington’s ultimate power couple. But how did this very close father-daughter relationship develop, and what does it mean for the dynamics of the Trump Presidency?

"Matt Frei delivers a fascinating insight into Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, and finds out if she has her eye on the ultimate prize – the Oval Office eventually for herself”.

Ivanka Trump: America’s Real First Lady?(w/t) will air in May 2017