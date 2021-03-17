Caroline Flack’s mother and sister explain motivation behind taking part in documentary

Just over a year after Caroline Flack’s death by suicide, Channel 4 is releasing a documentary charting the former Love Island and The X Factor host’s rise to fame and the impact of her tragic passing.

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death will include interviews with Flack’s mother Christine and twin sister Jody, as well as input from the presenter’s celebrity friends Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary.

In a Q&A (via Bustle), Christine and Jody opened up about why they decided to participate in the documentary despite their initial reservations.

“I don’t know whether I saw something online, but I saw something that made me think, this isn’t right. The newspapers are still printing fibs, we’ve got to do something about it,” Christine said. “We’ve got to say that she wasn’t an awful girl. She wasn’t horrible. She wasn’t perfect either, but she had this thing that people did love her. She didn’t have any bad in her – I can’t imagine her writing a nasty thing about someone.”

Christine continued: “I wanted the things that were written about and said about her in her last months to go away, because they’re the things that stuck. They are the things that got repeated. I wanted to show that she was just an ordinary girl. What was shown at the end in the newspapers wasn’t her.”

Before her passing, Flack had decided to stand down from hosting Love Island and was scheduled to face trial after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Flack herself was meant to appear in the documentary, which was originally meant to “tell her story” and reveal “what it’s like to live in the glare of such intense scrutiny”, commissioning editor Lee McMurray confirmed.

Flack’s sister Jody added: “Having seen the film it’s very much about mental health. And now, I’d quite like that to make a big impact on other people.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs on Wednesday 17th March at 9pm on Channel 4.