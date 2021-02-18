Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death release date: Everything you need to know about Channel 4 documentary

A year since Love Island host Caroline Flack passed away, a new documentary is being released which takes a closer look at her life in the spotlight.

Advertisement

In 2020, Caroline died by suicide at the age of 40. In the new Channel 4 film, titled Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, her family, including her twin sister and mother, open up about her tragic passing.

It also features some of Caroline’s closest celebrity friends such as singer Olly Murs and TV presenter Dermot O’Leary.

Here’s everything you need know, including when the documentary is likely to air.

When is Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death on TV?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the documentary, but we do know it will be coming soon to Channel 4.

What is Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death about?

The documentary will look at the rise and tragic loss of Caroline, who presented multiple shows including ITV’s Love Island and The X Factor’s spin-off show Xtra Factor.

Caroline also took part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and won the series.

In this film, viewers will hear from those closest to Caroline as they go deeper than the headlines to reveal who she really was to them.

It will touch upon the pressures that fame, mental health, the press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life.

Including never-before-seen footage of the late star, childhood home videos and interviews with her mother, Christine, and twin sister, Jody, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death promises to be an “emotional, intimate and candid” documentary, according to Channel 4.

The film’s commissioning editor Lee McMurray announced the documentary last year.

He said: “After working closely with Caroline throughout 2019, we agreed to make a film with her that would tell her story and reveal what it’s like to live in the glare of such intense scrutiny.

“Sadly, that film will never be made. We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death trailer

The trailer for the documenary includes some very emotional clips from Caroline’s loved ones, while the narrator describes it as: “Her story, told by those who knew her best.”

You can watch it below.

For help and support, you can contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email jo@ .

Advertisement

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death is coming to Channel 4 soon. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide. For more news on Documentaries, go here.