Britain’s Tiger Kings start date: latest news on Ross Kemp documentary

The big cat owners of America became viewers’ biggest obsession last year when Netflix’s Tiger King landed on our screens – and now Ross Kemp is searching for the Joe Exotics and Carole Baskins of the UK.

ITV recently announced the commission of Britain’s Tiger Kings: On The Trail With Ross Kemp – a two-part documentary in which the former EastEnders star meets some of the country’s private zoo owners.

With approximately 4,000 wild animals kept privately in Britain, Kemp looks at the motivation behind these big cat owners and whether it is right to do so in this upcoming docuseries.

Here’s everything we know so far about Britain’s Tiger Kings.

Britain’s Tiger Kings release date

Ross Kemp’s upcoming documentary Britain’s Tiger Kings will be airing on ITV at some point in Spring 2021.

While ITV has not announced an exact release date for the docuseries, we’ll be keeping this page updated with any news about the show.

What is Britain’s Tiger Kings about?

This two-part documentary series follows Ross Kemp as he meets big cat owners in the UK and goes on the trail of Britain’s very own tiger and lion kings.

Filmed in line with COVID restrictions, Kemp goes on a journey to discover why anyone would want to keep a 250kg feline and what the ethical problems of exotic animal ownership could be.

“Ross meets a man who keeps two lions in his back garden, and a couple who have used the profits from their scrap metal business to build a 200-strong animal collection,” ITV teases.

“Ross also meets a former circus trainer who now trains animals for television programmes, films and adverts who keeps tigers among his menagerie.”

Who presents Britain’s Tiger Kings?

EastEnders star and documentarian Ross Kemp will present Britain’s Tiger Kings.

Speaking about his experience filming in a statement, Kemp said: “When I first started making these films I didn’t think it was possible to privately own a lion or a tiger in this country. I’ve found it truly eye-opening and disturbing to discover just how easy it is to source one and get permission to keep it legally.”

Kemp rose to fame for playing Grant Mitchell in BBC One’s EastEnders and other roles in shows like Without Motive, Ultimate Force and Extras.

Alongside acting, Kemp has established himself as a documentarian, fronting series like Ross Kemp on Gangs, Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, Ross Kemp’s Britain and more recently, Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline.

Britain’s Tiger Kings trailer

ITV has not yet released a trailer for Britain’s Tiger Kings – On The Trail With Ross Kemp, but we’ll keep this page updated as and when the broadcaster does.

