In the series, Cox, who went from growing up in poverty to becoming a highly paid Hollywood actor, explores our complicated relationship with money and wealth - and now we have a first-look clip from the series, exclusively for RadioTimes.com .

Brian Cox may be known for his blistering put-downs and startling speeches as Logan Roy in Succession , but now he's turning his hand to documentary making, with new Channel 5 series Brian Cox: How the Other Half Live.

In the clip, Cox is seen in Miami, explaining that while money is usually a taboo subject, he has agreed to open himself up for the series in a way he's never done before.

Cox is asked whether he sees himself as rich, to which he says: "No. I see myself as comfortable. I'm not interested in money, I'm only interested in survival." You can watch the clip here now.

When Cox is challenged as to whether he has become "one of them", he says: "Well I'm not. I'm doing well but I am not one of them. I'm not a multi-millionaire, I am not Logan Roy!"

The two-part series will also see Cox interrogate the idea of the 'American dream', to find out whether anyone really can make it big if they work hard enough, or if this is just a myth.

Earlier this year, Cox told The Times that Succession, the hit HBO drama which this year won four Emmys, won't "outstay its welcome".

He said on the prospect of a fifth season: "No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

He also said in relation to his character Logan: "I understand him. He's a total b*****d, but I understand him. I wish I had more Logan in me. The story is King Lear really, except Logan inherited nothing. He's a self-made man and I identify with him for that reason."

Brian Cox: How the Other Half Lives starts at 9pm on Thursday 17th November on Channel 5. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

