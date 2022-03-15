Fogle has described Lynx as "the wildest person he's ever met", and in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com he can be seen getting a refresher course from her on how to start a fire from scratch.

The next few weeks on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild will see the presenter pay visits to previous contributors to the series – and tonight he travels to Norway to catch up with former Stone Age host Lynx, who now lives in the Norwegian wilderness.

"It's been a while since I've done this. It's coming back, Lynx," he says, before she comments: "I'm just going to watch you for a minute and when I'm convinced that you're going to fail, then I'll help you."

He makes a couple of attempts, but after she corrects him on a few occasions she tells him to stop and calmly talks him through the process.

"OK, put that one down, that's the drill," she says. "So go ahead and put the string on the end of the bow, OK now try and twist the drill into the..." at which point he exclaims: "Now I remember!"

In voiceover, Fogle then explains: "Thanks to a refresher lesson from Lynx, I'm able to achieve one of the Stone Age's greatest discoveries. Starting this fire from scratch instantly transports me back to my first visit, when it was dawning on me just how accomplished my unique teacher was."

A synopsis of the episode provided by Channel 5 reads: "Last time, Ben experienced freezing temperatures of minus 15 degrees and six feet of snow, he discovered that Lynx was the wildest person he’d ever met and got stuck into a winter Stone Age survival with her.

"Now, Ben finds out why his inimitable wild friend made a bold move to the other side of the world, learns how she’s coped with personal struggles since he last saw her, and finds out if her grand plan to encourage the rest of us to become prehistoric has evolved."

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild continues on Tuesday 15th March at 9pm on Channel 5.