Kezz once worked in the music industry as a guitarist for some prolific acts, while Nathalie juggled two jobs as both a chimney sweep and a lap dancer – but in the end, they heard the call of the wild.

This week's episode of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild takes the television presenter to Northumberland, where he meets a couple who swapped bustling London lives for a picturesque countryside home they built themselves.

Moving all the way up to Northumberland, they became caretakers of a secluded wood, building a home out of wood from the nearby forest and other salvaged materials.

Those humble resources combined with an eagerness to do much of the building work themselves meant that the beautiful home had a shockingly cheap price tag, costing just £25,000.

In this exclusive clip for readers of RadioTimes.com, Fogle can barely contain his amazement as he hears how little was spent on the spacious property. Watch below.

"To build a house for £25K... I mean, that is astonishing," he says.

Kezz replies: "It's amazing what you can do if you're patient and the house technically isn't ours – we rent it – so we wanted to keep the costs down for various reasons.

"We have a landowner with a great sense of humour who encouraged us to do this."

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild continues on Tuesday night (15th February) at 9pm on Channel 5.

