Louis Theroux wants to speak to Tom Cruise about Scientology

The journalist has revealed that he would like to interview Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise about his involvement in the Church of Scientology, which Theroux investigated in his film My Scientology Movie.

Louis Theroux has interviewed everyone from Chris Eubank and Helena Bonham Carter, to Michaela Coel and Sia, but there's one A-lister in particular that he wants to chat with.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press during a webinar for his upcoming BBC Two docuseries Louis Theroux: Forbidden America, the BAFTA winner was asked who he would like to interview if he could speak to any three people in the world.

"Well, I suppose I need to acknowledge... I mean, Tom Cruise, only because of my history with Scientology," he said.

"I feel as though people are either scared to ask him about it or they feel like it'll create an awkward mood. I just think someone talking to Tom Cruise about what's really going on inside Scientology would be really valid."

As for his other interviewees, Theroux said that he would have liked to explore ISIS further.

"I feel the story that I missed was ISIS when it was going on. The so-called Islamic State. Who I would have interviewed? Anyone in a position of authority there... even now, some sort of radical Islamist or a sort of regretful jihadi like Shamima Begum.

"I tried to get out there with my hope that I would be able to interview some that are repentant or quasi-repentant jihadis but that's never happened."

For his third pick, Theroux said: "Maybe Lisa Marie Presley? I'd like to interview Zadie Smith. I had a podcast called Grounded and she was the guest that I never had on. It might be more of a podcast, I suppose."

The documentarian's upcoming series is a three-part exploration of how the internet and social media have affected the most controversial corners of American society, from the far-right and the porn industry to the rap scene in Florida.

Louis Theroux: Forbidden America airs Sunday 13th February at 9pm on BBC Two. For something else, visit our TV Guide our check out dedicated Documentaries hub.