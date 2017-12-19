The 90 minute documentary will feature interviews with sources including the many actresses who have come forward with their stories, together with journalists, producers, directors, actors, agents, lawyers and others "who have previously been unable or unwilling to speak publicly" according to the BBC.

Producer Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any accusations of non-consensual sex.

Award-winning director Ursula Macfarlane (One Deadly Weekend in America, Charlie Hebdo: Three Days that Shook Paris) will be at the helm, while Lightbox, the company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Emmy Award-winning Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Fantastic Lies), will produce the documentary.

“The breaking of silence over Harvey Weinstein is a watershed moment for the creative industries and for wider society,” said BBC2 Controller Patrick Holland in a statement. “Ursula is a brilliant filmmaker and is perfectly placed to make the definitive documentary, piecing together the story of just how he abused his power and position.”

Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual added, "This film promises to be the definitive take on the Weinstein scandal. As well as revealing the inside story of the past few months in minute detail, it will also look to the past to tell the story of abuses of power within Hollywood since its very origins and chart the rise of Harvey Weinstein himself over many decades."