It is the first time that the BBC and Netflix will collaborate on a natural history programme, following on from the success of this year's Our Planet, which Netflix produced with Silverback Films. Australia's Channel 9 are also on the production team alongside Bristol-based Humble Bee Films, who made BBC1's recent Attenborough and The Giant Elephant.

“Any series authored by Sir David is very special and this promises to be exceptional," BBC Controller Patrick Holland said. "I am looking forward to seeing the combination of innovative photography and rich analysis to explore the role colour plays in animals’ lives.”

Life In Colour will air on BBC2 in 2021