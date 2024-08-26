One other vital aspect that Dowden hopes to shine a light on is the implications cancer can have on fertility, and a new preview clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com sees her address these issues.

"I just said, 'What about starting a family?', 'cause this is something Ben [Jones, her husband] and I were about to begin," she says at the start of the clip.

"And he [the doctor] said to me, because chemo destroys your eggs, there's a possibility it might cause fertility issues. And then he said, when I finally do chemo I'll need to look at fertility treatment to save my eggs."

Tearing up, she then says: "So obviously that was a big blow then. Two blows... you've got the blow of cancer and then the fertility issue."

Amy Dowden. BBC/Wildflame Productions

We then hear from Ben, who explains: "Amy really wants children and she was actually ready for them now. Obviously I want to have kids as well, so it's difficult."

At the end of the clip, Amy and Ben explain that they're on their way to see a fertility specialist, with Amy telling viewers that she just wants to know that there are options available to her.

"At the moment I don't know," she says. "All I want to hear is the words, 'We can do something.'"

You can watch the clip above ahead of the full documentary's broadcast on BBC One this evening.

Dowden previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that she is "really scared and nervous" about the documentary being released, but above all else hopes "that it helps raise awareness."

"I never thought at 32 years old I would be diagnosed with breast cancer," she said. "If it wasn't for the Coppa Feel trek, I wouldn't have ended up checking myself and if I hadn't found it with the grade three, I wouldn't be here right now.

"I just want people to know to not wait until you're in your 50s to have mammograms. You need to be checking yourself. If you're not checking, who is? And if just 10 people from watching this documentary ended up checking themselves, I could potentially save a life."

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me airs on Monday 26th August at 8pm on BBC One.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.